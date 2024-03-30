Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 48,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

