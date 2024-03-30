FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $13,510,000. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $13,520,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 573,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.