Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $86.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.22.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

