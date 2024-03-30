Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,106,000 after buying an additional 341,566 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

