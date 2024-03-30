Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Team by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
