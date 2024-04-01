Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.73.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$914.10 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2409201 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

