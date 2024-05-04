AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AER. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.43.

Shares of AER opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

