Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stake Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301,608 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $49,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 875,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HOMB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 over the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

