SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

C opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.