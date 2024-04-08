Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.