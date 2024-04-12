Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. 180,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

