Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 426,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 110,246 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. 1,764,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,689. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

