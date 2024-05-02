Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $215.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.55.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
