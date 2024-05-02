Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $215.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.