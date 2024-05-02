Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.20% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

