Kanawha Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 291,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

