ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.56.
About ENGlobal
