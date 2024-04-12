Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

