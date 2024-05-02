American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.20. 427,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,927. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.24.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.