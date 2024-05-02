KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 143,092 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the average volume of 110,864 call options.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,815,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,746,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

