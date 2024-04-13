Truist Financial Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $90.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.29.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

