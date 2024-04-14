Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $128,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,770. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

