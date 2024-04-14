Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,667 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Quanta Services worth $157,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.69. The stock had a trading volume of 632,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,216. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

