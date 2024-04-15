Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$221,613.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 6.4 %

D.UN stock opened at C$20.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.00.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

