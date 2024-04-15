Horizonte Minerals’ (HZM) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Down 83.3 %

LON HZM traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 0.39 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 52,532,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,145. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.53. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 172 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.95.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Featured Stories

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

