Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 22,390 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.87. 1,158,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,600. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

