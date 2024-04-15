James Dimon Sells 178,222 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Dimon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,529,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the period.

