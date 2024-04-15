BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 20,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $85,510.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

