Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 66,195 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,307.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

