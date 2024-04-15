Florian Baumgartner Sells 4,432 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $408,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,120.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 118,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,931. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2,607.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

