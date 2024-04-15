Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Buys 104,297 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter purchased 104,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £45,890.68 ($57,127.70).
Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance
Shares of Artisanal Spirits stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 43 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 130,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,246. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a one year low of GBX 39.75 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £30.34 million, a PE ratio of -716.67 and a beta of -0.16.
About Artisanal Spirits
