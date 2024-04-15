Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Buys 104,297 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter purchased 104,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £45,890.68 ($57,127.70).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

Shares of Artisanal Spirits stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 43 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 130,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,246. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a one year low of GBX 39.75 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £30.34 million, a PE ratio of -716.67 and a beta of -0.16.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

