Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells $42,734.40 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.