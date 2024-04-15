Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Purchases £3,650 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Tony R. Pattison purchased 5,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £3,650 ($4,543.76).

Fiske Stock Down 3.2 %

FKE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.93). 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,788. Fiske plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46.50 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.03. The stock has a market cap of £8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Fiske alerts:

Fiske Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fiske’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.