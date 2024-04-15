John Seaman Acquires 174,000 Shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) Stock

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Free Report) Director John Seaman acquired 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,300.00.

Wolfden Resources Price Performance

Shares of WLF opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Wolfden Resources Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Wolfden Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 hectares of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

