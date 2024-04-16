AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Truist Financial started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.38.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in AGCO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

