Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.0 %
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 EPS for the current year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.74%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
