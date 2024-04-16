Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.34%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

