Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MBRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

MBRX stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

