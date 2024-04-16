Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MBRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
