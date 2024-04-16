Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93.57 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $93.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00054509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,183,763 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

