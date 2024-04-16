ASD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 27% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,916.93 or 0.99863412 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05289589 USD and is down -9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,361,206.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

