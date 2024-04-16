American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.05

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.05 and last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 197760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

