Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $882.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

