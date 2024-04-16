BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

BioLineRx Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

