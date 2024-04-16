Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $13.40 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $750.77. 2,356,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $761.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.08. The company has a market capitalization of $713.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $367.35 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

