Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 126,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,371 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PEP traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,132,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,750. The stock has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.