PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,750. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

