Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $889.64 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.48 billion and $889.64 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $481.54 or 0.00763638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,059.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,692,162 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

