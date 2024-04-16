Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 7,449 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,919,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,535,055. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

