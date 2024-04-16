Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIRE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. 54,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

