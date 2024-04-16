Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $78.46

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.46, but opened at $80.34. Camtek shares last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 38,496 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

