Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 8,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

